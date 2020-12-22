Head of School Jennifer Kowieski, right, poses with students Madeline Perry, of Brookline, Mass., left, and Landon Freytag, of Newton, Mass., center, outside the Saint Columbkille Partnership School, a Catholic school, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston. The families of both students decided to switch to the school, avoiding the challenges of remote learning at many public schools. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)