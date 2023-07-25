Pamela White poses in her home in Ponchatoula, La., with a photo of her son Dararius Evans, who was killed in January of 2020, Thursday, May 4, 2023. White and her family turned to Louisiana’s victim compensation board for help paying for the unexpected funeral. She was met with administrative hurdles, a denial that blamed her son for his own death, a lengthy appeal — all while paying up front through a personal loan that gathered interest as she waited. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)