This image made available by the National Science Foundation's NOIRLab in January 2023 shows the galactic plane of the Milky Way galaxy. Astronomers have captured more than 3 billion stars and galaxies in one of the biggest sky surveys ever, focusing on the Southern Hemisphere sky. (DECaPS2/DOE/FNAL/DECam/CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA, M. Zamani & D. de Martin via AP)