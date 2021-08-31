FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2016 file photo, a man wears a pest doctor mask in St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy. This carnival mask derives from 16th century doctors wearing beak-nosed masks filled with aromatic herbs to cleanse the air they breathed when treating the sick. Venice’s central place in the history of battling pandemics and pestilence will come into focus at this year’s Venice Film Festival, which opens Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, with the premiere of Pedro Almodovar’s in-competition “Madres Paralelas” (Parallel Mothers), which he developed during Spain’s 2020 coronavirus lockdown, one of the harshest in the West. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)