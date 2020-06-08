Medina High School graduate Gavin Walters poses for a photo near his home in Medina, Texas, on May 26, 2020. Gavin's father, Gary Walters Jr., a corporal in the Army, died in Iraq in 2005 when Gavin was just three years old. He is heading to basic training for the Navy -- a moment he wishes he could share with his father. But he says he's been glad to celebrate with his mom and other family, including on his dad's side. He graduated last month with 24 other seniors in a small outdoor ceremony. Despite the crises his generation has faced -- starting with their births in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks -- he remains optimistic about the future: "I think our generation will be the ones to surprise the world." (AP Photo/Eric Gay)