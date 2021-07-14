In this 2017 photo provided by the University of California, San Francisco, neurosurgeon Dr. Edward Chang is reflected in a computer monitor displaying brain scans as he performs surgery at UCSF. In a medical first, researchers, led by Chang, harnessed the brain waves of a man paralyzed and unable to speak for 15 years - and turned what he intended to say into sentences on a computer screen. (Barbara Ries/UCSF via AP)