In this Jan. 10, 2022, photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives his state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix. Former President Donald Trump is stepping up his election-year effort to dominate the Republican Party with a Saturday rally in Arizona in which he plans to castigate anyone who dares to question his lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, likely including Ducey. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)