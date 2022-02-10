FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo, a man fishes at William B. Ladd Park near the Kingston Fossil Plant in Kingston, Tenn. The largest public power company in the U.S. is launching a program to develop and fund new small modular nuclear reactors as part of its strategy to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The board for the Tennessee Valley Authority on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 authorized the program to assess moving forward with new nuclear technology, with up to $200 million to be spent for the first phase. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)