In this frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kenosha Unified School District, an off-duty police officer escorts a 12-year-old student out of a school cafeteria following a lunchtime fight, in Kenosha, Wis., on March 4, 2022. Earlier in the video, the officer, who was working as a security guard, is shown intervening in the fight and putting his knee on the girl’s neck to restrain her. (Kenosha Unified School District via AP)