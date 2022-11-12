Brianna McCullough, 20, a sophomore at Chatham University in Pittsburgh, walks through campus on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Support for abortion rights did drive women to the polls in Tuesday's elections. But for many, the issue took on higher meaning, part of an overarching concern about the future of democracy. "If they can take this away, they can take anything away from people. And I don't think that's right." McCullough said.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)