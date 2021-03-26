FILE - In this July 1, 2019, file photo, Dr. George Tyndall listens during his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior court in Los Angeles. The University of Southern California has agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who have accused Tyndall, the college's longtime campus gynecologist, of sexual abuse, officials announced Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)