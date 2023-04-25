Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, front, waits to sign legislation that forces manufacturers to provide the necessary manuals, tools, parts and even software to farmers so they can fix their own machines, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, during a ceremony outside the State Capitol in Denver. Colorado is the first state to put the right-to-repair law into effect while at least 10 other states are considering similar measures. Colorado State Rep. Brianne Titone, center, and Rep. Ron Weinberg, back, head in to witness the signing. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)