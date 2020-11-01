FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 file photo, Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a campaign rally at a gun store in Lees Summit, Mo. Democrats and Republicans have poured money into Montana’s race for governor with both sides trying to win control of the executive branch in a Western state where Republicans have dominated the legislature for a decade. It’s the most hotly contested of the nation’s 11 governor’s races this fall. Other marquee races are in Missouri, where Democrats see an opening after the GOP incumbent has stumbled in his response to the coronavirus outbreak, and North Carolina, where Republicans are trying to unseat a Democratic governor.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)