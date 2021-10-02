In this image provided by the University of Utah Health, medical professionals look after a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit on July 30, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 700,000. It's is a grim and frustrating milestone as the nation confronts a surge in infections and deaths driven by the delta variant and the refusal of millions of Americans to get vaccinated. (Charlie Ehlert/University of Utah Health via AP)