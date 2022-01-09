FILE - Russian troops take part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia, Dec. 14, 2021. With the fate of Ukraine and potentially broader post-Cold War European stability at stake, the United States and Russia are holding critical strategic talks that could shape the future of not only their bilateral ties but the relationship between the U.S. and its NATO allies. Prospects are bleak. (AP Photo, file)