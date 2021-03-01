Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at the courtroom Monday, March 1, 2021 in Paris. The verdict is expected in a landmark corruption and influence-peddling trial that has put French former President Nicolas Sarkozy at risk of a prison sentence if he is convicted. Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, firmly denied all the allegations against him during the 10-day trial that took place at the end of last year. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)