Cows on pasture at the University of Vermont dairy farm eat hay Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Burlington, Vt. When the coronavirus pandemic forced the University of Vermont to close and send its students home, the school worried about who would take care of the cows, normally tended to by students. In no time, dozens of alumni and students of a particular agriculture program clamored to spend their spring and summer caring for the Holsteins. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)