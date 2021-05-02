FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2019 file photo, Jennell Black, mother of Anton Black, looks at a collection of her son's belongings at her home in Greensboro, Md. Anton Black, 19, died after a struggle with three officers and a civilian outside the home in September 2018. Cases involving police use of force often include questions about the internal records of the officers involved, records that in most cases are off-limits to the press and public. Lawmakers in at least 13 states have considered bills this year to make those records more publicly available. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)