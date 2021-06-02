In this image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Fla., front, stands in the well on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. Hodgkins, who carried a Trump 2020 flag while in the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, to a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding. (U.S. Capitol Police via AP)