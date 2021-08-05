FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo the Chevrolet Bolt is on display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. General Motors is recalling some older Chevrolet Bolts, Friday, July 23, 2021, for a second time to fix persistent battery problems that can set the electric cars ablaze. The recall covers about 69,000 Bolts worldwide from 2017, 2018 and part of the 2019 model year. GM says it's still working on repairs but it's likely battery parts will be replaced.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)