Crestview Elementary School teachers Anna Vandiver, left, and Elizabeth Woddell share a hug while visiting the mangled wreckage of their classrooms Saturday, April 1, 2023 after a tornado ripped through the town of Covington, Tenn. Storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes have killed several people in the South and Midwest. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)