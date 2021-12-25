FILE - Motorists navigate downtown Grass Valley, Calif.'s roadways during an early morning snowfall, on, Dec. 14, 2021. Forecasters said Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, that another round of widespread rain and heavy snow in the mountains is shaping up for recently drenched California and much of Nevada in the coming week and could create hazards for holiday travelers. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP, File)