A newly-unearthed video shows live bats being held in cages at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a fact omitted by the World Health Organization (WHO) report and apparently denied in the past by investigation team member Dr. Peter Daszak.

The video, taken in May 2017 by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, was unearthed by a group of scientists known as DRASTIC, who have been working to investigate the lab-leak theory of COVID-19 origin. The footage from inside the lab shows live bats being held at the facility, including one being fed a worm by a scientist there and another hanging from a worker’s hat.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology kept live bats in cages, new footage from inside the facility has revealed, disproving denials from World Health Organisation investigators who claimed the suggestion was a “conspiracy”.

An official Chinese Academy of Sciences video to mark the launch of the new biosafety level 4 laboratory in May 2017 speaks about the security precautions that are in place if “an accident” occurs and reveals there had been “intense clashes” with the French Government during the construction of the laboratory.

The video shows bats being held in a cage at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, along with vision of a scientist feeding a bat with a worm.

The 10 minute video is titled “The construction and research team of Wuhan P4 laboratory of Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences” and features interviews with its leading scientists.

The World Health Organisation report investigating the origin of the pandemic failed to mention that any bats had been kept at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and only its annex referred to animals being housed there.

“The animal room in the P4 facility can handle a variety of species, including primate work with SARS-CoV-2,” it states.

A member of the World Health Organisation team investigating the origin of the pandemic in Wuhan, zoologist Peter Daszak said it was a conspiracy to suggest bats were held at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

In one tweet dated December, 2020 he said: “No BATS were sent to Wuhan lab for genetic analysis of viruses collected in the field. That’s now how this science works. We collect bat samples, send them to the lab. We RELEASE bats where we catch them!”

In another tweet, dated December 11, 2020, he said: “This is a widely circulated conspiracy theory. This piece describes work I’m the lead on and labs I’ve collaborated with for 15 years. They DO NOT have live or dead bats in them. There is no evidence anywhere that this happened. It’s an error I hope will be corrected.”

This month, Daszak appeared to retract his earlier denials and admitted the Wuhan Institute of Virology may have housed bats but admitted he had not asked them.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences video was discovered by researchers investigating the origin of the pandemic who call themselves DRASTIC.

Digital archivist “Jesse” found the Chinese Academy of Sciences Video while the group's co-ordinator, who goes by a pseudonym of “Billy Bostickson” for safety reasons, has long complained evidence bats were housed in the Wuhan laboratories.

The video forms part of the investigation for the book “What Really Happened in Wuhan” which is available for pre-order at Amazon and Booktopia.

Mr Daszak has not responded to requests for comment.

The video also details the lab’s security measures that are in place in case of an accident, as well as “intense clashes” between Chinese officials and the French government about the construction of the laboratory and its safety.

A report produced by WHO investigators failed to note that live bats had been held in the facility, stating only that the “animal room in the P4 facility can handle a variety of species.”

Peter Daszak, the sole American member of the WHO’s Chinese-influenced investigation, previously denied that bats were ever held at the WIV. Using his non-profit group EcoHealth Alliance, Daszak funneled millions of dollars in National Institutes of Health grant money to the WIV over the course of several years to conduct bat-based virus research.

Earlier in June 2020, Daszak seemed to walk back his denial and said the WHO team had not asked Chinese officials if bats were housed at the facility.

Proof that bats were held at the facility grants more credibility to the lab-leak theory, which hypothesizes that COVID-19 was accidentally leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Critics of the theory typically argue that the virus originated naturally in the Yunnan Province, a 20-hour drive away from the first known outbreak of the virus, which was just miles away from the WIV.

