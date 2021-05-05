FILE - In this Jan 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Capitol Police try to hold back rioters outside the east doors to the House side of the U.S. Capitol. The volume of people inside the Capitol building, along with the lack of arrests made at the time of the riot, has made it difficult to identify people, even with the glut of social media evidence. Federal agents have dug through thousands of social media posts, used sweeping warrants to obtain information on cellphones in the area of the Capitol, facial recognition tools and logs of devices that logged into the congressional WiFi during the riot to try to identify the hundreds of people who stormed the Capitol. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)