FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2020, file photo, medical workers prepare to manually prone a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. California surpassed 25,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, reporting the grim milestone Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, as it continues to face a surge that has swamped hospitals and pushed nurses and doctors to the breaking point as they brace for an anticipated surge after the holidays. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)