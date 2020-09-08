This August 2020 photo provided by Dr. Se-Jin Lee shows a normal mouse and a “twice-muscled” mouse developed at the The Jackson Laboratory of the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington, Conn. Findings published on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, show that muscle-bound mice, similar to the one pictured, held on to their bodybuilder-type physiques during a one month space mission. (Dr. Se-Jin Lee/University of Connecticut School of Medicine via AP)