FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting with all of the U.S. Attorneys to discuss violent crime reduction strategies at the Department of Justice in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Contrasting decisions on whether gunmen should face a federal death sentence in massecres with so much in common illustrate the Justice Department’s murky, often baffling death penalty policies. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)