Nick Gavrilides, the owner of the Soup Spoon, poses at one of his two restaurants in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, July 16, 2020. Restaurants, bars and other merchants struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic are desperately reaching out for a lifeline from insurers that in turn contend they are being miscast as potential saviors. In one of the first decisions issued on that question, a Michigan state judge sided with an insurer's rejection of a claim for $650,000 for two months of losses that Gavrilides said he suffered at two restaurants. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)