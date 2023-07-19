FILE - People walk on the campus of San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif., on May 5, 2009. A flawed policy at California State University, the largest higher education system in the country, contributed to the closure of nearly a dozen sexual harassment cases without thorough explanation, a state audit reviewing dozens of cases over the span of six years found. The state auditor investigated allegations reported by employees at the California State University chancellor's office, California State University, Fresno, San Jose State University and Sonoma State University. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)