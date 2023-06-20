FILE - The Sutlej River flows in the valley below the tall snowy peaks in the Kinnaur district of the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, India, March 13, 2023. A new report Tuesday, June 20, from a Nepal-based research organization finds that water security for nearly 2 billion people living downstream of rivers that originate in the Himalayan ranges will likely be threatened by the end of this century due to rapid glacier melt if global warming is not controlled. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia, File)