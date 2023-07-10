FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating radar in hopes of detecting what is beneath the soil while searching for more than 80 Native American children buried at the former Genoa Indian Industrial School, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Genoa, Neb. Archeologists are starting to dig Monday, July 10, 2023, to find the bodies of the children. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)