FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2021 file photo, steam billows out of the cooling towers at a coal-fired power station in Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu province. The world's facing an energy crunch. Europe is feeling it worst as natural gas prices skyrocket to five times normal, forcing some factories to hold back production. Reserves depleted last winter haven't been made up, and chief supplier Russia has held back on supplying extra. Meanwhile, the new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline won't start operating in time to help if the weather is cold, and there's talk Europe could wind up rationing electricity. China is feeling it too, seeing power outages in some towns. (Chinatopix via AP, file)