Shai Avny stands in front of a mosaic in Mount Zion Temple in St. Paul, Minn., on Friday, June 21, 2023, after watching dozens of people become U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony. Avny said he immigrated from Israel five years ago, passed the U.S. citizenship test last year and became a U.S. citizen shortly after. The citizenship test is being updated and some immigrants, including Avny, worry the changes will hurt test-takers with lower levels of English proficiency. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)