FILE - In this June 30, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on the coronavirus response on Capitol Hill in Washington. U.S. consumers lifted their spending in May and June but businesses remained cautious because of the tremendous uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook, Federal Reserve officials said at a policy meeting last month. The nascent economic recovery faces several risks, Fed officials said in discussions during their most recent meeting on July 28-29. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP)