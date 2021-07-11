FILE - In this June 20, 2019, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, poses with Chinese President Xi Jinping for a photo at Kumsusan guest house in Pyongyang, North Korea. The North Korean and Chinese leaders expressed their desire Sunday, July 11, 2021 to further strengthen their ties as they exchanged messages marking the 60th anniversary of their countries’ defense treaty. In a message to Xi, Kim said it is “the fixed stand" of his government to “ceaselessly develop the friendly and cooperative relations" between the countries, the official Korean Central News Agency said. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)