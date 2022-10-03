Zekariya Cektir, 75, collects tobacco leaves in a field near Kurudere village, Adiyaman province, southeast Turkey, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Tobacco growers in southeast Turkey's Celikhan district are feeling the pinch as annual inflation reaches a new 24-year high. Official data released Monday Oct. 3, 2022 shows consumer prices rise 83.45% from a year earlier, further hitting households already facing high energy, food and housing costs. Experts say the real rate of inflation is much higher than official statistics, at an eye-watering 186%. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)