FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., as they walk down the House steps as they leave after attending an annual St. Patrick's Day luncheon gathering at the Capitol in Washington, March 17, 2023. The Tuesday, May 9, White House sitdown between the president and congressional leaders will be the first substantive talks between Biden and McCarthy in months, and comes weeks after House Republicans voted on a bill that would raise the debt limit but impose significant federal spending cuts. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)