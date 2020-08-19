Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., left, accompanied by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, right, speaks before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on election security on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate intelligence committee has concluded that the Kremlin launched an aggressive effort to interfere in the 2016 presidential contest on behalf of Donald Trump. The Republican-led panel on Tuesday released its fifth and final report in its investigation into election interference. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)