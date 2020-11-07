FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens during the vice presidential debate at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Harris made history Saturday, Nov. 7, as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men — almost all of them white — entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries. (Justin Sullivan/Pool via AP, File)