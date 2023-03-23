FILE - Riley June Williams, of Harrisburg, Pa., leaves Dauphin County Prison after being released on Jan. 21, 2021, in Harrisburg. Williams, a Pennsylvania woman linked to a far-right extremist movement, was sentenced on Thursday, March 23, 2023, to three years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol, where she invaded then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office with other rioters. (Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP, File)