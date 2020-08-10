(AP) The Big Ten is close to postponing football season from fall to spring semester because of the pandemic, with an announcement expected in coming days, according to multiple news outlets.
Big Ten chancellors and presidents met Sunday for a second consecutive day, according to reports, and there also was a meeting of the Power Five conference commissioners.
The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that the Big Ten’s announcement would come Monday before changing the timing to “early this week.” Yahoo’s Pete Thamel wrote on Twitter, “Source: Big Ten Presidents remain on the cusp of canceling the season, but the league isn’t ready to announce. The decision is close, but not final.
A Sports Illustrated story added, “Sources told SI on Sunday that the Big Ten is moving toward a decision to cancel the 2020 fall season, while engaging other Power [Five] conferences on a uniform decision to be announced later this week.”
The Big Ten and other conferences formally unveiled a new football schedule last week, to considerable hype; the Gophers are slated to open their 10-game, conference-only schedule on Sept. 5 at Michigan State. But by weekend’s end, all signs pointed toward these conferences pushing the pause button soon. The Mid-American Conference postponed fall sports on Saturday because of the pandemic.
The conversation then shifted to which Power Five conference would be the first to postpone fall sports, or if multiple conferences would make the move in conjunction with each other, to lessen expected criticism.
