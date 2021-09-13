FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2010, file photo a private security contractor watches a NATO supply truck drive past in the province of Ghazni, south-west of Kabul, Afghanistan. Military contractors got up to half of the $14 trillion spent by the Pentagon since 9/11, a study by Brown University’s Costs of War project and the Center for International Policy said Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmatullah Naikzad, File)