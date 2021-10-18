In this Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, photo Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo poses for a photograph with her Bulova watch. Raimondo only wears watches made by Bulova — a company that fired her scientist father, closed its Rhode Island factory and moved production to China in 1983. “It’s been a tribute to my dad," Raimondo said in an interview, “and a reminder to me that we need to do more to get good manufacturing jobs in America.” (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)