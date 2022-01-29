FILE - The U.S. Courthouse is seen in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. A woman who once lived in Kansas has been arrested after federal prosecutors charged her with joining the Islamic State group and leading an all-female battalion of AK-47 wielding militants. The U.S. Attorney in Alexandria, announced Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, that 42-year-old Allison Fluke-Ekren has been charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)