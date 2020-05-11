FILE - In this March 14, 2020, photo, a couple wearing face masks walk past the Merlion statue in Singapore. A second wave of coronavirus infections in tightly packed foreign workers' dormitories has caught Singapore off guard, and exposed the danger of overlooking marginal groups in a health crisis. Infections in Singapore, an affluent Southeast Asian city-state of fewer than 6 million people, have jumped more than a hundredfold in two months — from 226 in mid-March to over 23,000, the most in Asia after China and India. (AP Photo/Ee Ming Toh, File)