FILE - In this Thursday, July 12, 2018 file photo, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, center, poses for a photo with the participants of the conference on Afghanistan bringing together representatives of the Afghan authorities and the Taliban in Moscow, Russia. The Taliban’s lightning takeover of Afghanistan has come as no shock to Russia, which has worked methodically for years to lay the groundwork for future relations with the group it still officially considers a terrorist organization. Moscow, which fought a 10-year war in Afghanistan that ended with Soviet troops’ withdrawal in 1989, has made a comeback as an influential power broker in international talks on Afghanistan in recent years. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)