FILE - A swan stands between dumped plastic bottles and waste at the Danube river in Belgrade, Serbia, on April 18, 2022. A new study says Earth has pushed past seven out of eight scientifically established safety limits and into “the danger zone,” not just for an overheating planet that’s losing its natural areas, but for well-being of people living on it. The study, published Wednesday, May 31, 2023, for the first time it includes measures of “justice,” which is mostly about preventing harm for groups of people. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)