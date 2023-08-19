This photo provided by Lynn Iliff Onstot, public information officer for the city of Joplin, shows homes standing along a sidewalk in Joplin, Mo., on Aug. 8, 2023, in a neighborhood that was rebuilt following a devastating tornado in 2011. The homes were among 578 that benefited from the Joplin Homeowner Assistance Program, which provided aid for down payments and closing costs. The expired program is being revived by the city with the help of federal pandemic aid provided through the American Rescue Plan. (Lynn Iliff Onstot/City of Joplin via AP)