SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help to find a woman who walked away from supervised release.
Sonia Suzanne Mata, 36, has an active warrant involving escape from a Federal Bureau of Prisons residential re-entry center.
In November 2021, Mata was sentenced to 48 months in prison on charges involving possession of amphetamine. She was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release.
In August 2022, she allegedly escaped from the re-entry center while serving the remainder of her prison sentence.
Mata is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes, but she may attempt to alter her appearance to avoid being recognized.
Her last known place of residence was on the West Side of San Antonio.
