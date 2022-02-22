ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An attorney for a rookie Minneapolis police officer charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights says his client spoke up to Officer Derek Chauvin but was ignored.
Earl Gray is the attorney for Thomas Lane. He held Floyd's feet while Chauvin knelt on the Black man's neck for 9 1/2 minutes and another officer knelt on Floyd's back. Chauvin was the senior officer on the scene.
Gray said during closing arguments Tuesday that Lane was “very concerned” about Floyd and suggested rolling Floyd on his side so he could breathe, but was rebuffed.
Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as the 46-year-old Black man pleaded for air before going silent. Kueng and Thao are also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the May 25, 2020, killing that triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing.
